PML-N Organises Gratitude Rally In Badami Bagh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A rally of gratitude was organised by the PML-N at Hanif Park Badami Bagh here on Sunday.
PML-N leaders Chaudhry Umar Farooq, Chaudhry Fahad Gujjar, Shahzad Gujjar led the rally. Chaudhry Yousuf Gujjar, Chaudhry Tanveer Gujjar, Chaudhry Ali Nawaz Bhinder, Abdullah Mohmand, Chaudhry Sultan Gujjar, Zardar Khan, Malik Talha, Baqir Shah, Rana Balo, Kashif Warden, Chaudhry Munawar Gujjar and other workers participated.
National songs were played, workers carrying the national flag also raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation Iron Wall: Pakistan rises united against Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Historic Triumph: A masterclass in modern warfare on all fronts8 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar receives call from Algerian FM8 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq lauds armed forces over Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
ICT Police organizes 'Youm-e-Tashakur' flag march to express solidarity with armed forces8 minutes ago
-
PML-N organises gratitude rally in Badami Bagh8 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi says tech integration vital for improved public service delivery8 minutes ago
-
Shoro reviews progress of Sukkur & Guddu Barrages projects8 minutes ago
-
Royal Commission for AlUla, UNESCO open ‘Deep Surfaces’ exhibition at Italy’s Venice Architect ..38 minutes ago
-
People offer Sajidah-e-Shukr over success of Bunyan-um-Marsoos48 minutes ago
-
SSG commando laid to rest in Tandlianwala48 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad stages rally to show solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces58 minutes ago