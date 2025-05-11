Open Menu

PML-N Organises Gratitude Rally In Badami Bagh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A rally of gratitude was organised by the PML-N at Hanif Park Badami Bagh here on Sunday.

PML-N leaders Chaudhry Umar Farooq, Chaudhry Fahad Gujjar, Shahzad Gujjar led the rally. Chaudhry Yousuf Gujjar, Chaudhry Tanveer Gujjar, Chaudhry Ali Nawaz Bhinder, Abdullah Mohmand, Chaudhry Sultan Gujjar, Zardar Khan, Malik Talha, Baqir Shah, Rana Balo, Kashif Warden, Chaudhry Munawar Gujjar and other workers participated.

National songs were played, workers carrying the national flag also raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.

