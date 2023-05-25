PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

To express solidarity and love with Pakistan's Armed forces and strongly condemn the awful happenings of May 9, the Pakistan Muslim League(N) organized a rally here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :To express solidarity and love with Pakistan's Armed forces and strongly condemn the awful happenings of May 9, the Pakistan Muslim League(N) organized a rally here on Thursday.

The rally participants carrying placards, banners and Pakistani flags chanted vociferous slogans against the unlawful activities of a political party and in favour of martyrs of their beloved homeland.

They demanded to deal with all the culprits involved in burning and destroying state buildings with iron hands. Addressing the rally, the leaders of PML N said that the people of Pakistan fully supported the sacrifices of the Armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.

They said that the entire nation salutes the sacrifices of martyrs and Pakistani forces and added that martyrs have sacrificed their lives, property, and families in the line of duty and the nation stands with the Pakistan Army.

The rally took out from Choor Chowk and culminated at Metro Station Saddar.

A large number of party workers, civil society representatives, women and citizens participated in the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan rally.