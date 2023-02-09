UrduPoint.com

PML-N Organizational Convention In Abbottabad Today: Marriyum

PML-N organizational convention in Abbottabad today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the oganizational convention of the party will be held in Abbottabad today (Thursday).

Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam Nawaz will address the organizational convention, she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz will preside over the organizational meeting of the party in Abbottabad tomorrow.

The organizational issues of the party will be discussed in the meeting, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that consultations will be held on making the party more functional and improving its organizational structure.

She said Maryam Nawaz will hold meetings with party officials and workers there.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had visited Bahawalpur Division, she said.

