PML (N) organizes ceremony to celebrate birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) organized a grand ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and birthday of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as well as the joyous occasion of Christmas.

The event, held at Multan Arts Council, was graced by the former Minister of State and Divisional President of PML-N Multan, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, who participated as the chief guest. Other local leaders including Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Divisional General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Tariq Rasheed, Former MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah, MPA Sheikh Salman Naeem, Former MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chaudhry Zawar Hussian Warraich, Former MNA Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar, President Women Wing Sarwat Khan and a large number of party workers were participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with a tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, who devoted his life to securing a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. Speakers at the event lauded Jinnah's vision, determination, and unyielding struggle that led to the creation of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of following his principles to ensure national progress and unity.

Highlighting the contributions of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and other dignitaries spoke about his unwavering commitment to the development of Pakistan.

They praised his leadership in transforming the country through visionary policies and infrastructure projects, positioning PML-N as a party dedicated to the welfare of the people.

The ceremony featured the cutting of three cakes, each symbolizing a significant occasion, the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the birthday of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and the Christmas. The event reflected PML-N's commitment to fostering unity, respect for diversity and celebrating national and religious occasions with equal fervor.

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, in his address, emphasized the pivotal role of PML-N in strengthening Pakistan's democratic fabric and ensuring sustainable development under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif. He urged the attendees to remain steadfast in their support for the party’s vision of a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan. He said that the statement of “Absolutely Not” was actually made by the Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on 28th May 1998 before making Pakistan a nuclear power.

The event concluded with prayers for the nation’s progress and harmony, leaving attendees inspired by the rich legacy of Pakistan's leaders and the party’s ongoing efforts to uphold their values.