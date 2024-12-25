- Home
- Pakistan
- PML (N) organizes ceremony to celebrate birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sha ..
PML (N) Organizes Ceremony To Celebrate Birth Anniversaries Of Quaid-e-Azam, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) organized a grand ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and birthday of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as well as the joyous occasion of Christmas.
The event, held at Multan Arts Council, was graced by the former Minister of State and Divisional President of PML-N Multan, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, who participated as the chief guest. Other local leaders including Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Divisional General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Tariq Rasheed, Former MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah, MPA Sheikh Salman Naeem, Former MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chaudhry Zawar Hussian Warraich, Former MNA Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar, President Women Wing Sarwat Khan and a large number of party workers were participated in the ceremony.
The ceremony commenced with a tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, who devoted his life to securing a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. Speakers at the event lauded Jinnah's vision, determination, and unyielding struggle that led to the creation of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of following his principles to ensure national progress and unity.
Highlighting the contributions of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and other dignitaries spoke about his unwavering commitment to the development of Pakistan.
They praised his leadership in transforming the country through visionary policies and infrastructure projects, positioning PML-N as a party dedicated to the welfare of the people.
The ceremony featured the cutting of three cakes, each symbolizing a significant occasion, the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the birthday of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and the Christmas. The event reflected PML-N's commitment to fostering unity, respect for diversity and celebrating national and religious occasions with equal fervor.
Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, in his address, emphasized the pivotal role of PML-N in strengthening Pakistan's democratic fabric and ensuring sustainable development under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif. He urged the attendees to remain steadfast in their support for the party’s vision of a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan. He said that the statement of “Absolutely Not” was actually made by the Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on 28th May 1998 before making Pakistan a nuclear power.
The event concluded with prayers for the nation’s progress and harmony, leaving attendees inspired by the rich legacy of Pakistan's leaders and the party’s ongoing efforts to uphold their values.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML (N) organizes ceremony to celebrate birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sha ..2 minutes ago
-
Tajik Ambassador felicitates on ‘Quaid-e-Azam Day2 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims conclude seven-day visit to Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration at Catholic Church Abbottabad promotes religious harmony22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh joins St. Patrick's for Christmas prayers, emphasizes unity & progress32 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam showed us path to make Pakistan strong, sovereign state: minister32 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam envisioned of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent: Amjad Malik42 minutes ago
-
KP celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal42 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing 13 terrorists during South Waziristan operation42 minutes ago
-
UoS signed MoU with COMSTECH on refugee welfare42 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan ambassador praises Jinnah's vision, highlights ties with Pakistan42 minutes ago