PML-N Organizes Programme To Observe Silver Jubilee Anniversary Of Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PML-N organizes programme to observe Silver Jubilee anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The silver Jubilee anniversary of "Youm-e-Takbeer" was observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of the country on Sunday.

A programme was organized by Pakistan Muslim League (N) to pay homage to the civil and military leadership that played their part in declaring Pakistan an Atomic power in the world.

A function was held at the residence of PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Siddiqui which was attended by a large number of party workers.

Addressing the event, PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Siddiqui said former Prime minister Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto was the pioneer of Pakistan's Atomic program while Mian Nawaz Sharif ordered the Atomic explosion and made Pakistan as an Atomic power.

He also paid tribute to the military leadership and Atomic scientists for making Pakistan's defence impregnable.

Engr. Mushtaque Sangi said PML-N's government was the only party that dared to respond to Indian nuclear explosions by conducting Atomic explosions on May 28,1998.

Despite international pressure, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made defence of Pakistan impregnable, Sangi said and paid tribute to the martyrs of Armed Forces.

A cake was also cut by PML-N workers to observe the 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

