PML-N overseas delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :An overseas Pakistanis delegation led by Vice President (VP) Pakistan Muslim League - Nawas (PML-N) UAE and former UC councillor Tariq Mughal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political situation in the country and various other issues during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Overseas Pakistani are valuable asset of the country and the pride of the nation.

He said Overseas Pakistani are playing an important role in the country's economy by sending remittances. He said there is a need to abandon hatred and promote love and positive attitudes in the society.

He said development of the country and the nation is possible only with the supremacy of the constitution and law.

The Governor Punjab said the government is taking all possible measures for the stability in the country, economic development and provision of basic facilities to the people. He further said that the country is passing through difficult times but "we should not lose hope."He said the country's economy is improving and the confidence of foreign investors is also being restored which bodes well for the economy of the country. He said political and economic stability in the country is vital to the development and prosperity in the country.

On this occasion, the delegation admired the initiative of opening the doors of the Governor House on Eid-ul-Fitr for the public in particular and for the people from various walks of lives and party workers on normal days, in general. The delegation included Shariq Mughal, M. islam and Muzamil Ishaq Bhatti.