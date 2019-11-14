(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leaders submitted thier resignation to protest non-issuance of production order of Hamza Shehbaz.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) The PML-N members on Thursday resigned from Punjab Assembly's standing committees against non-appointment of assembly's opposition leder Hamza Shehbaz as chairman of Public Accounts Commttee and non-issuance of his production orders.

According to the sources, more than 100 members of the PML-N submitted thier resignation from the standing committees to record thier protests against the government. PML-N leader Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chaudhary Iqbal Gujjar, Sami Ullah Khan and Zeeshan Rafiq submitted resignations of the party's other members to Director General (Parliamentary Affairs & Research) Inayatullah Lak at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

"I must say that it is black day in the history of Punjab's parliamentary affairs when over one hundred members tendered thier resignataion from the standing committees," said Malik Nadeem Kamran. The ruling PTI, on other hand, did not issue production order for Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leader strongly criticized the PTI governmen for not issuing production orders for their leader Hamza Shehbaz.

He said that a formula was fixed between the opposition and the governmnet that Hamza Shehbaz would be appointed as PAC Chairman but unfortunatley it was not implemented.

"The standinig committees will not have any political or moral status for doing legislation," he said addinig that "This is the extreme step we have taken at this moment,".

The PML-N leaders said that PPP leadership had also been contacted for this move against the government.

"The PPP had assured us full support after consultation with the party's leadershi," said a PML-N leader.

It may be mentioned here that Hamza Shehbaz, the Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, is in the NAB custody for his alleged role in Ramzan Sugar Mills.