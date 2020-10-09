PML-N parliamentarians, ticket holders' convention held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians and ticket-holders' convention was held here on Thursday.

Senior party leaders including Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and others were present while Nawaz Sharif participated through video link from London in the convention.

Addressing the convention, Nawaz Sharif said the country was facing multiple challenges and claimed that during his government, he put the country on the road to progress in short span of time.

Other senior party leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Javed Hashmi and Maryam Nawaz also spoke on the occasion.

The convention also passed a resolution unanimously.