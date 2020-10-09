UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Parliamentarians, Ticket Holders' Convention Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

PML-N parliamentarians, ticket holders' convention held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians and ticket-holders' convention was held here on Thursday.

Senior party leaders including Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and others were present while Nawaz Sharif participated through video link from London in the convention.

Addressing the convention, Nawaz Sharif said the country was facing multiple challenges and claimed that during his government, he put the country on the road to progress in short span of time.

Other senior party leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Javed Hashmi and Maryam Nawaz also spoke on the occasion.

The convention also passed a resolution unanimously.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Resolution Maryam Nawaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Road London Progress Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

51 minutes ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

14 minutes ago

Seven Other People Self-Isolating After UN Refugee ..

14 minutes ago

Trump says 'really good chance' of US stimulus dea ..

14 minutes ago

Proper planning be done to construct new Balakot c ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.