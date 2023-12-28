Open Menu

PML-N Parliamentary Board Holds Interviews For Party Tickets

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 07:43 PM

PML-N parliamentary board holds interviews for party tickets

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Board held interviews on Thursday for selection of suitable candidates for National and provincial assemblies seats from Lahore and Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Board held interviews on Thursday for selection of suitable candidates for National and provincial assemblies seats from Lahore and Islamabad.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party President Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting.

The board has already finalised Names of candidates from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The board discussed names of party candidates from Sargodha division, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Kasur, Nankana and Sheikhupura.

The PML-N leaders including Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and others attended the meeting.

