PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership

Maryam Nawaz says it is a great honor for her to be nominated for the office of Punjab chief minister, and dedicates her nomination to every mother, daughter and sister in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary party on Wednesday expressed complete confidence in the decision to elect Maryam Nawaz as the chief minister of Punjab.

The sources said that the elected members of the PML-N took part in the parliamentary board meeting at Jati Umra.

The board confirmed the decision to nominate Maryam Nawaz as the Chief Minister of Punjab, expressing complete confidence in her leadership. The elected members also expressed a firm commitment to addressing the issues of the people of Punjab under her leadership.

During the session, Maryam Nawaz said she is grateful to the people of Pakistan, especially Punjab, who gave a mandate to Nawaz Sharif and made the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as the largest party in the elections.

The nominated candidate for the CM office also said that it is an honor to be the first female Chief Minister of Punjab—the country’s largest province.

“I dedicate this honor to every mother, sister, daughter, and every girl of Pakistan,” said Maryam Nawaz, expressing gratitude for party Supmreo Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif, and all the elders of the party.

She stated that the under the leadership and guidance of the party leader and president, they would move forward, incorporating their guidance and experience.

“We will act on the idea of ​​developing Punjab, begin a new journey of serving the people with new enthusiasm, determination, and sincerity,” said the PML-N nominee for the CM.

She stated that as per Nawaz Sharif's vision, they would fulfill every promise made to the people.

Maryam said that they would fulfill what is stated in the party manifesto.

“We all have to serve the country and the nation day and night. Your trust and support are my real assets,” she added.

The PML-N senior vice-president said that she prays to Allah Almighty for blessings.