UrduPoint.com

PML-N Parliamentary Party Appreciates PM For Providing Relief To People From Price Hikes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

PML-N parliamentary party appreciates PM for providing relief to people from price hikes

The parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday appreciated the steps taken by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing relief to the people and improving the destroyed economy of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday appreciated the steps taken by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing relief to the people and improving the destroyed economy of Pakistan.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, endorsed the agenda and measures of the government formed after his election on April 11.

It was declared in the meeting that the democratic and people-friendly government gave relief to the masses affected by the worst inflation and effectively brought down prices of flour, sugar and ghee.

The party appreciated the Khadim-e-Pakistan and his team for their efforts.

The legislators said the people faced a dark period for four years during which they suffered from price hikes. It was a challenge to give economic relief in the current difficult economic environment.

The participants lauded the courageous step of the prime minister for not putting additional burden on the people despite increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The parliamentarians stressed on the coalition government to make further efforts to provide relief and facilitate the people.

The meeting condemned in strong words the conspiracy by the previous government against the revival of the economy, constitution, judiciary and national institutions and stressed the prime minister to tackle with force those who were violating the Constitution.

They demanded the prime minister to take immediate legal measures and show zero tolerance against the former undemocratic prime minister for his attacks on the Constitution and the judiciary and other national institutions.

The parliamentary party vowed to fully back the steps taken to support Constitution, judiciary and national institutions as it was demand of the constitution that it should be implemented, and punishment for any transgression was also proposed in the constitution.

It was responsibility of the government formed under the constitution that enforcement and protection of the constitution should be ensured and those who were hatching conspiracy should be brought to justice under the constitution, they added.

The meeting declared that the former undemocratic and violator of the constitution prime minister was only targeting the institutions including judiciary and Election Commission because these were following the constitution.

A condemnable and nefarious attempt was made to divide the institution which was an anti-country thought to endanger the national interests of a nuclear state. The economy and national interests of Pakistan could not afford chaos, disorder and bloodshed in the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Nuclear Price April Market Muslim From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Police recover kidnapped girl

Police recover kidnapped girl

2 minutes ago
 Macron Says EU Needs to Attain Food Sovereignty, R ..

Macron Says EU Needs to Attain Food Sovereignty, Reassess Production Strategy

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry felicitates newl ..

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry felicitates newly elected Pak-Kashmir origin B ..

2 minutes ago
 Global stocks deepen losses on rising rates, China ..

Global stocks deepen losses on rising rates, China lockdowns

2 minutes ago
 EU chief to meet Orban amid Russia oil ban row

EU chief to meet Orban amid Russia oil ban row

5 minutes ago
 Serving Thalassemia patients, great work: Bukhari

Serving Thalassemia patients, great work: Bukhari

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.