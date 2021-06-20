UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Perturbed Over Provision Of Voting Rights To Expats: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

PML-N perturbed over provision of voting rights to expats: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was perturbed over the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was striving to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis.

Reacting to the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal news conference, the minister, in a statement, said it was unfortunate that his party was ridiculing the overseas Pakistanis, who had more knowledge and feelings for their country than their 'at large' supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal should make efforts to get himself clear in a corruption case related to the Narowal sports Complex instead of becoming Aristotle in every matter, he added.

Farrukh said one of their party leader was at large while the other one lost his popularity due to fake intellectual like him [Ahsan Iqbal].

He said the opposition had now defending the same Election Commission, against which once they used to protest on the streets in past.

He asked the opposition as to why it had make JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman disappear after marching with him on the streets if it was really satisfied with the Election Commission.

"If they do not have any objection on the Election Commission, then why did they [PML-N ] not accept the results of the 2018 general elections," he questioned.

They did accept only those things which were according to their wishes and intentions, he added.

He said PM Imran Khan had introduced neutral empire in the international cricket, adding he was the man who exposed rigging in the country's elections.

He said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical measures to prevent rigging in elections.

The purpose of introducing reforms in the electoral process was to conduct free and free polls in the country, he added.

I-voting and electronic voting machine would be a milestones in ensuring transparent elections, he said.

Related Topics

Cricket Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Protest Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Man Same Narowal 2018 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

25 minutes ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

28 minutes ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

28 minutes ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

1 hour ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

1 hour ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.