PML-N perturbed over provision of voting rights to expats: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was perturbed over the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was striving to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis.

Reacting to the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal news conference, the minister, in a statement, said it was unfortunate that his party was ridiculing the overseas Pakistanis, who had more knowledge and feelings for their country than their 'at large' supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal should make efforts to get himself clear in a corruption case related to the Narowal sports Complex instead of becoming Aristotle in every matter, he added.

Farrukh said one of their party leader was at large while the other one lost his popularity due to fake intellectual like him [Ahsan Iqbal].

He said the opposition had now defending the same Election Commission, against which once they used to protest on the streets in past.

He asked the opposition as to why it had make JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman disappear after marching with him on the streets if it was really satisfied with the Election Commission.

"If they do not have any objection on the Election Commission, then why did they [PML-N ] not accept the results of the 2018 general elections," he questioned.

They did accept only those things which were according to their wishes and intentions, he added.

He said PM Imran Khan had introduced neutral empire in the international cricket, adding he was the man who exposed rigging in the country's elections.

He said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical measures to prevent rigging in elections.

The purpose of introducing reforms in the electoral process was to conduct free and free polls in the country, he added.

I-voting and electronic voting machine would be a milestones in ensuring transparent elections, he said.