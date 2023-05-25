UrduPoint.com

PML-N Pindi Chapter Holds Solidarity Rally To Mark Martyr's Reverence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:34 PM

PML-N Pindi chapter holds solidarity rally to mark Martyr's Reverence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi chapter on Thursday organized a grand rally to express solidarity and pay tribute to the Martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The rally was led by the central leadership of the PML-N and attended by the Party workers, public, students and civil society in large numbers who carried national and party flags.

The participants of the rally paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, security forces and police.

The participants chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and paid homage to the great sons of the country who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

The rally passed through different areas of Rawalpindi and ended near the Metro Station.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the attack on military installations on May 9 and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

