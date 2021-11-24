PML-N playing audio, video drama for pol. asylum in London: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, was playing drama through audio and video clips for submitting political asylum for Nawaz Sharif, in London

The PML-N had been using different tactics to control some media houses in the past, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Sharif family could not provide receipts of flats purchased in London, he added.

Audio and Video clips were coming in the country but receipts of flats was not being presented before the courts, he stated. Commenting on official ads given by PML-N's last government to electronic and print media, he said details of the distribution of ads had been presented before the assembly.

He alleged that PML-N's last regime had used a huge amount to restrict media houses in the past.