PML-N playing politics of hypocrisy for personal gains: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was playing the politics of hypocrisy to protect its personal interest.

The PML-N leaders had adopted anti-state narrative by criticizing and attacking the national institutions, especially the armed forces, which were rendering supreme sacrifices to defend the motherland, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He strongly condemned the irresponsible and controversial statement of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq and urged the opposition to refrain from damaging the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the government had not given the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation to the PML-N in corruption cases that was why they were attacking the institutions.

He asked the opposition parties to highlight genuine issues of the common man in Parliament which was best forum to address the matters.