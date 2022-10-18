UrduPoint.com

PML-N Playing Role For Development Of Country: Says Jafar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was playing its due role for development of the country

Central leader of Muslim League (N) and former provincial minister Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel and Chaudhry Naeem Karim expressed these views during a ceremony of 'joining party' where Khuda Bakhsh Lahri along with hundreds of his colloquies announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at satellite town area of Quetta.

PML-N Leader Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel said that the Muslim League (N) laid the foundation of a prosperous and stable Pakistan in 2013 and under the plans of CPEC, a new era of development began in the whole country including Balochistan, but unfortunately in the 2018 elections, the mandate of Muslim League (N) was given to a person who did nothing but lie, cheat and deceive the people.

He said that Imran Khan had done nothing for the country in the last four years.

"The country's economy has stalled, the country was close to bankruptcy, all diplomatic relations were severed and he (Khan) put the country on verge of destruction due to wrong policies," he said.

"The hard decisions taken by the Muslim League (N) for the sake of the country and the nation will soon begin to bear fruit", he said adding that our leadership has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy.

He said that Imran Khan contested in 8 Constituencies because he had no candidate and PTI would suffer worst defeat in the upcoming general elections.

Today the Pakistani nation needs to realize who is standing for the country when one person has left no stone unturned to bankrupt and destroy the country, he said.

He said that including Balochistan, political and intelligent people were joining Muslim League (N) because the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif was based on one country and one nation.

He said that the party would be active and strong in Balochistan with the joining of the people.

He said that all the newly joined people should not only propagate the message of the party in a full way but also deliver it from house to house.

