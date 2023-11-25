Open Menu

PML-N Playing Role For Development, Prosperity Of Country: Naeem

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Saturday said that PML-N always played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N leaders and workers called on him at the party office.

He further said that due to the successful strategy of the leadership of the party, some people are seeing their future as dark, they wanted to reduce the popularity of Muslim League-N by spreading negative propaganda but they would get nothing as failure and disappointment.

Chaudhry said that the PML-N had eradicated terrorism, load shedding and inflation from the country during its governments.

He said that in the general elections to be held on February 8, the PML-N will come to power with a thumping majority in the entire country including Balochistan and the closed journey of development will start again.

