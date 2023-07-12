Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Wednesday said his party always played an important role in the construction and development of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Wednesday said his party always played an important role in the construction and development of the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N workers called on him here.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that when the PML-N took over the Federal government, the country was close to becoming a defaulter and the country has again started on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that the PML-N believed in democracy and that the leaders and workers of the party were ready for the upcoming general elections.

He said that the leader of the party and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan before the general elections to lead the election campaign.

He said PML-N workers should start preparations for the upcoming general elections from now and keep in close contact with the people to deliver the party manifesto door to door.

He said that important political and tribal figures from Balochistan were in contact with the central and provincial leadership of the party to join the PML-N and soon they will join the party.

