PML-N Plays Historic Role For Rescuing Country From Different Crises: Nisar Cheema
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Nisar Ahmed Cheema said on Friday that his party would continue its efforts to bring economic stability and development to the nation, and Mian Nawaz Sharif has always played a historic role in rescuing the country from different crises.
Speaking to the ptv news channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif believed in doing practical work instead of making hollow slogans.
Opposition parties wanted to play a positive role in improving the economy of the country, he added.
To a question, he replied that holding protests and criticizing government policies was a democratic right of opposition, but the parliamentary norms must be observed from both sides.
He also hailed Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for her commitment to providing basic facilities to people at their doorstep.
