PML-N Plays Positive Role For Country's Betterment: Rana Sanaullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the Pakistan
Muslim League-N as a political party had played a positive role under the dynamic leadership
of Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to the media here, he said the PML-N had always taken the country out of challenges
whether it was power loadshedding or saving the country from default.
He said the PML-N had taken along all other political parties for betterment of
the country.
Rana Sanaullah said the country had been made victim of a conspiracy when it
was moving in the right direction.
He said that due to sincere efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the country had
come out of economic crisis.
Rana Sanaullah said the recent constitutional amendment would block all back doors
causing harm to the country.
The advisor said that it was highly important to fulfill necessities of the common man.
