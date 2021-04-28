UrduPoint.com
PML-N Plundered The Country In Their Rule: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:43 AM

PML-N plundered the country in their rule: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N earned personal benefits in their rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N earned personal benefits in their rule.

The PML-N ruled the country over thirty years and these leaders made assets abroad, said Shibli Faraz during an interview to the private television channel.

The last government of PML-N never tried to promote justice and merit, he lamented.

He said the PML-N, had adopted double standards while running the governments in the past.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power ensured the rule of law and merit in Pakistan, he claimed.

Commenting on Jehangir Tareen and Javed Latif's cases, he said free and fair trial would be held and no one is above the law in this country.

Imran Khan's government is working for transparency, he said adding that Jehnagir Tareen would not be awarded a special treatment regarding sugar case.

He made it clear that if anyone found guilty, he would have to face action as per law. Commenting on ventilators, he said four companies are involved in manufacturing the ventilators.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), has given approval in that regard, he added.

