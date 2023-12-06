PML-N, PML-Q agree for seat adjustment in Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has agreed for seat adjustment in Punjab with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has agreed for seat adjustment in Punjab with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

The major political development took place after the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with his party president Shehbaz Sharif visited the house of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, here on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain welcomed Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders on their arrival. Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of PML-N Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

From the other side, former Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain attended the meeting.

This was the first meeting of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after returning home on October 21, 2023. Both the leaders were meeting each other one on one after a gap of nearly 15 years.

Nawaz Sharif and Shujaat Hussain exchanged pleasantries and expressed best wishes to each other.

Party sources said the meeting lasted for around an hour and leadership of both parties discussed the possibility of making an electoral alliance and decided to form separate committees to finalise matters in this regard.

The sources added that mainly the leadership of both parties agreed on seat adjustment for two National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies. They said the parties will enter seat adjustment on Constituencies of PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik while Chaudhry Shafay’s provincial assembly constituency is also part of the seat adjustment plan.

However, no official statement was issued about the seat adjustment after the meeting from the both sides.

Later, the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif arrived at the residence of former speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Tariq Mazari and offered Fatiha on the death of former caretaker prime minister Mir Balkh Sher Mazari.