PML-N policies made local industrial production unviable: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said economic policies introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the past, had adversely affected the national economy, rendering local industrial production unviable and making Pakistan an 'importing country.' Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Industries and Production Hamad Azhar in response to Shahbaz Sharif's media talk, he said the masses had rejected the opposition parties in general elections 2018 due to their corruption and lacklusture performance.

The minister said the past rulers destroyed different institutions of the country and now they were sitting on opposition benches, with the sole agenda to make money by all means.

Shibli Faraz said they also minted money and got kickbacks apparently from power projects and today the public were compelled to use expensive electricity due to their corrupt practices and flawed policies.

The minister said the PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had appointed their blue-eyed persons in the departments, which were supposed to regulate various sectors and stop money laundering.

