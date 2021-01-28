UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Political Patroniser Of Land Grabbers: Ch Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PML-N political patroniser of land grabbers: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been patronizing the land grabbers for political gains.

Addressing a press conference along Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar, the minister said that recently around 10 land mafia gangs had been exposed in Punjab being backed the PML-N.

The land grabbers were using their influence not only in Punjab but also other parts of the country, the minister added. Chaudhry Fawad said that PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz should feel embarrassed for backing the land mafias.

The minister said that due to these organized groups of 'Qabza Mafia' Pakistan was facing moral degradation in the world, adding that it were the same Khokhar Brothers who had signed the surety bond of Nawaz Sharif.

He said accountability was being done on two fronts – one against land grabbers in which more than land worth Rs 200 billion has been retrieved and the other one under the supervision of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in which around Rs 500 billion recovered from the corrupt elements.

The minister said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken concrete measures to bring back the laundered money from abroad.

Commenting on the Azmat Saeed Commission on Broadsheet scandal, the minister said that Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the commission has been decided and notification would be issued soon.

The minister said that PML-N had launched organized campaign on media and other platforms against the commission on Broadsheet scandal.

To a question, the minister said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He said that the government was ready to give them NRO if they all returned the looted public money in the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Scandal Technology Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Same Pakistan Peoples Party Money Moral Muslim Media All From Government Billion Broadsheet

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

21 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

51 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

51 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TIâ€™s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.