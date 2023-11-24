Open Menu

'PML-N Politics Based On Public Service'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

'PML-N politics based on public service'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district general secretary and candidate for PP 78 and NA 85 Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan has said the party always worked for public welfare and the country’s development.

Addressing a gathering held at Chak Qureshia 163 NB here on Friday, he said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems.

"Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the party is united and canvassing with fully determination. General elections will bring democratic stability and elected candidates could play their role in a better way," he added.

Senior Vice President PML-N Sillanwali tehsil Makhdoom Shah Kamir said that PML-N had always made public service its motto because people know who did politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

He hoped that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would win elections under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and take all measures to solve public problems because the solution to public problems is only with the PML-N.

Senior local politician Yousaf Shah Qureshi, Awais Qureshi and local representatives were present.

