PML-N Politics Is Based On Hypocrisy: Ali Awan

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:05 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) was based on hypocrisy as its leadership always adopted dual standard in every field of life

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N had always used the national institutions for its own purposes and damaged their integrity to protect its leadership's personal interests.

He said the PML-N was disintegrated as everyone could see visible rift within the party ranks.

Ali Nawaz said inflation had made global phenomenon after COVID-19, adding the government was making all out efforts to control the inflation and provide relief to the common people.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not scared of opposition's dramas because the people were well aware about their corruption and other ill-practices made during their governments.

