UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP Agree To Hold All Parties Conference After Eid-ul-Azha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference after Eid-ul-Azha

Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khwaja Saad Rafiq have called on PPP  Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore and discussed current situation of the country along with their agenda of holding  “All Parties Conference” in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition against the Federal government, the sources said here on Monday.

A PML-N three-member delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore and discussed their agenda of “All Parties Conference (APC)”.

PPP leaders including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present there in the meeting.

Both sides discussed the latest situation of the country including flour, sugar and medicine scandals along with inflation, economic and financial situation of the country.

PPP gave suggestion that a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar should be brought and discussed possible amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Both sides, after deliberation on the agenda of All Parties Conference, would share their recommendations with heads of their parties. A proposal to form an advisory committee was under consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Ahsan Iqbal Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

19 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

33 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

48 minutes ago

Macron Notes Progress in EU Talks, But Remains 'Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Macron and Merkel express hope for EU recovery dea ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.