PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference after Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition against the Federal government, the sources said here on Monday.

A PML-N three-member delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore and discussed their agenda of “All Parties Conference (APC)”.

PPP leaders including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present there in the meeting.

Both sides discussed the latest situation of the country including flour, sugar and medicine scandals along with inflation, economic and financial situation of the country.

PPP gave suggestion that a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar should be brought and discussed possible amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Both sides, after deliberation on the agenda of All Parties Conference, would share their recommendations with heads of their parties. A proposal to form an advisory committee was under consideration.