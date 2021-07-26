PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election results

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto claims that EC has failed to take action against the PTI for violating electoral rules while Maryam Nawaz has refused to accept the results.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2021) PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday rejected results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s elections, alleging that the PTI won the Kashmir polls through rigging.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that Election Commission failed to take action against the PTI for violating the electoral rules.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto wrote in urdu that Election Commission failed to take action against violation of election rules while PTI won through rigging.

He also said that despite this, PPP emerged as the largest opposition party in AJK with 11 seats, up from 3 seats last time. He said he was incredibly proud of PPPAJK for putting up a good fight," the PPP leader tweeted while sharing the list of the party's winning candidates.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tweeted that she did not accept the results and would never accept them.

"I did not accept the 2018 results either or acknowledge this fake government,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She also lauded her party workers.

Maryam said: “What response we will come up with for this shameless rigging, is a matter that the party will decide soon, InshaAllah,”. She further said: “I would like to commend all the voters and workers of PML-N for their courage and bravery. I am very proud of them,”.

Maryam praised the party workers for “putting up a good fight” despite “violence and rigging by PTI” in the Kashmir elections held Sunday.

According to unofficial results, the PPP emerged as the largest Opposition party in the AJK Legislative Assembly with 11 seats while PML-N bagged six and two other parties got one each. The PTI won 25 out of 45 seats.