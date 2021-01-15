PML-N, PPP assembly members meet Chief Minister

Assembly members of PML-N and PPP met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Assembly members of PML-N and PPP met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday.

They inquired after Usman Buzdar and expressed well wishes to him.

The Chief Minister thanked the assembly members for inquiring after him, said a handout issued here.

MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present on the occasion.