PML-N, PPP Committee To Meet Monday For Final Decisions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

The coordination committee of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) met on Saturday to deliberate on several proposals regarding government formation, and discussions progressed on various fronts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The coordination committee of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) met on Saturday to deliberate on several proposals regarding government formation, and discussions progressed on various fronts.

Both parties' coordination committees extensively deliberated on proposals from each side, concurring that establishing a stable democratic government is imperative for the nation at this time.

Both parties have agreed to meet again on Monday to further discuss recommendations and finalize their decisions.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented the Pakistan Muslim League (N) at the meeting.

The Pakistan People's Party was represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar.

