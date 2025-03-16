LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A consultation meeting of the Coordination Committees of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) was held on Saturday at

the Governor's House.

Both parties agreed to work together and implement projects of public interest immediately

in the meeting.

The leaders also agreed to hold meetings regularly on every Saturday in the first week

of every month.

The next meeting of the Coordination Committees will be held on April 12.

In today’s meeting between the Coordination Committees of the Pakistan Peoples Party

and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) at the Governor House Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare and development projects in the province were reviewed.

The PPP was represented by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Governor Punjab

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Ali Haider Gillani and Syed Hassan Murtaza.

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign

Minister Ishaq Dar while Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan,

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senior Provincial

Minister of Punjab Mariyum Aurangzeb and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed

Khan attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar were

also present in the meeting.