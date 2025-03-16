PML-N, PPP Coordination Committees Meet At Governor'House
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A consultation meeting of the Coordination Committees of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) was held on Saturday at
the Governor's House.
Both parties agreed to work together and implement projects of public interest immediately
in the meeting.
The leaders also agreed to hold meetings regularly on every Saturday in the first week
of every month.
The next meeting of the Coordination Committees will be held on April 12.
In today’s meeting between the Coordination Committees of the Pakistan Peoples Party
and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) at the Governor House Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare and development projects in the province were reviewed.
The PPP was represented by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Governor Punjab
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Ali Haider Gillani and Syed Hassan Murtaza.
The Pakistan Muslim League (N) delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign
Minister Ishaq Dar while Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan,
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senior Provincial
Minister of Punjab Mariyum Aurangzeb and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed
Khan attended the meeting.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar were
also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N, PPP coordination committees meet at Governor'House6 minutes ago
-
PPP to organise public gathering in Ghari Khuda Bux on April 46 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Kirani Road blast, vows to thwart enemies' nefarious design16 minutes ago
-
KDA market operation seals shops, arrests butcher46 minutes ago
-
One Policeman killed, six others injured in bomb explosion in Quetta46 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in school van accident in Abbottabad46 minutes ago
-
Saif deeply saddened over attack on Mufti Munir Shakir46 minutes ago
-
SSP directs cops to promptly lodge kidnapping cases56 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in Chiniot house explosion56 minutes ago
-
PM decides to maintain prices of petroleum products at existing price2 hours ago
-
District administration establish Ramazan Sasta Bazaar2 hours ago
-
Secy Information, PIO extend felicitation to APNS newly elected office bearers2 hours ago