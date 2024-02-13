Open Menu

PML-N, PPP Could Not Finalize Yet Formula For Power-sharing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 12:23 PM

The efforts for coalition-building in the federal government continue, with political meetings and consultations ongoing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Even five days after the general elections, the major political parties have yet to finalize the formula for power-sharing.

In a meeting of the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Central Executive Committee yesterday, no decision regarding participation in power was made, and the meeting would reconvene today at 3 PM.

After the Islamabad meeting, Sherry Rehman said that no final decisions have been made yet. The PPP would form a contact committee to engage with all political parties, and the Names of its members would be announced today.

Faisal Kareem Kundi mentioned concerns regarding the elections in all four provinces, stating that many suggestions were discussed in the meeting, and a final decision will be made today.

Yesterday, the news emerged that a formula for power-sharing between the PML-N and the PPP had been prepared in the center.

The both parties have agreed on two key points in the formula.

It is reported that in the first phase, the party with the most seats will hold the prime minister's position for 3 years, while in the second phase, the other party will have the prime minister's position for 2 years. Additionally, the People's Party will support Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab chief minister's post.

A spokesperson for the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) denied reports of power-sharing discussions with the People's Party.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party has not made any decisions regarding the prime minister and chief minister positions yet, and consultations with allied parties are ongoing.

She stated that there have been no discussions regarding power-sharing and it's not part of the conversation.

However, there have been consultations on moving forward together, and whatever decisions are made will be made through consultation and announced accordingly.

