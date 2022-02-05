UrduPoint.com

PML-N, PPP Decide To Send PTI Govt Packing Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:26 PM

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders from both sides sit together and chalk out plans against the ruling PTI.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2022) PML-N and PPP both on Saturday reached consensus to dismiss the incumbent PTI-government.

The leadership of both sides decided to use all legal, constitutional, and political options against the PTI government.

Talking to the reporters, PML-N President Shehbaz said that they wanted to save the country and wanted to send the PTI government home. He said that the PTI government damaged the country.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the PML-N secretariat in Model Town on invitation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Other leaders from the both sides were also present there on the occasion.

Earlier, they enjoyed lunch together at the secretariat.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that they would hold meetings with PDM but before it they would hold meeting of PML-N Central Executive Committee.

The both sides agreed to make joint anti-government strategy.

“Unity is important for this move against the PTI government,” said Shehbaz, adding that if they failed to send the government packing home the nation would not forgive them. He stated that they discussed the matters in depth and in details and talked about brining no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that they also decided to use the option of long march against the PTI government and took up two to three recommendations in this regard.

Bilawal Bhutto had already announced to launch anti-government long march from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27 while PDM had set March 23 as the date for its long march against the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March February March All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

14 minutes ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

55 minutes ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

55 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirab ..

Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirabad

55 minutes ago
 Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner ..

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

57 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>