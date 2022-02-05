PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders from both sides sit together and chalk out plans against the ruling PTI.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2022) PML-N and PPP both on Saturday reached consensus to dismiss the incumbent PTI-government.

The leadership of both sides decided to use all legal, constitutional, and political options against the PTI government.

Talking to the reporters, PML-N President Shehbaz said that they wanted to save the country and wanted to send the PTI government home. He said that the PTI government damaged the country.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the PML-N secretariat in Model Town on invitation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Other leaders from the both sides were also present there on the occasion.

Earlier, they enjoyed lunch together at the secretariat.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that they would hold meetings with PDM but before it they would hold meeting of PML-N Central Executive Committee.

The both sides agreed to make joint anti-government strategy.

“Unity is important for this move against the PTI government,” said Shehbaz, adding that if they failed to send the government packing home the nation would not forgive them. He stated that they discussed the matters in depth and in details and talked about brining no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that they also decided to use the option of long march against the PTI government and took up two to three recommendations in this regard.

Bilawal Bhutto had already announced to launch anti-government long march from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27 while PDM had set March 23 as the date for its long march against the government.