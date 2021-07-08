UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP Destined To Face 'worst-ever' Defeat In AJK Polls: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:52 PM

PML-N, PPP destined to face 'worst-ever' defeat in AJK polls: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would bring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power by rejecting the 'lies and hollow claims' of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would bring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power by rejecting the 'lies and hollow claims' of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders.

"Both the parties foresee their defeat in the AJK upcoming elections as they not only failed to field strong candidates, but also lack popular support there," he said in a televised news conference.

He said both the parties had faced the 'worst-ever' defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections for making 'false' claims, and the outcome of AJK polls would also not be different.

The minister said the Federal Government allocated record funds for the GB in the Public Sector Development Programme 2021-22 after the area people gave heavy mandate to the PTI at the hustings.

Similarly, he said, the AJK would also have a PTI man as prime minister, eventually marking a new era of development with creation of massive job opportunities and improved infrastructure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would come up to the expectations of AJK people, who knew that he was the only leader having the capability to present their case before the world in a befitting manner. Imran Khan had already been playing a role of 'true advocate' for the Kashmiris at international level.

Chiding the leadership of both PPP and PML-N for their rift over political issues, the minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar should better continue their fight instead of misleading the AJK people.

The two young leaders, in the past, had reached a rapprochement, but they could not reconcile even for a few days as they had the single agenda of saving their corrupt fathers, he added.

Farrukh said Maryam Safdar had the only qualification of being the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, while Bilawal Zardari had become PPP chairman on the basis of a 'chit' (Parchi).

He asked Bilawal as to how and when he had become the champion of Kashmir cause. It was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who had exposed the Hindutva ideology of Modi before the world.

He said the Western media, which avoided reporting against India, had started highlighting the human right violations, committed by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially after its illegal action of August 5, 2019.

"This is why the Kashmiris deem Imran Khan a true ambassador of their cause," he said, adding they had complete confidence in the leadership of prime minister as he had been fighting their case at the international level vociferously.

Criticizing Maryam Safdar, he asked her to explain as to what she had done for Kashmir. "Before speaking over Kashmir, you should introspect as to how you (PML-N) have exploited the people of AJK on the pretext of development work".

Recalling the time when Nawaz Sharif as prime minister preferred to attend Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony and refused to meet the Hurriyat leaders of occupied Kashmir in India, he said the Indian prime minister was used to attend private functions of the Sharif family.

The level of affability of the Sharif family, he added, could be gauged from exchange of gifts between Nawaz Sharif and Narendra Modi.

Expressing astonishment over the PML-N leadership's demand of airing Nawaz Sharif's speeches, he asked them to name a single country where an absconder had a right to appear on tv channels.The courts had declared Nawaz an absconder and fugitive, and restored his sentences in the corruption cases, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narendra Modi Job Young Jammu Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim Family Media TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat to head Governor's committee on Aab- ..

4 minutes ago

Capital police charge-sheet 7 cops on corruption

4 minutes ago

Meeting reviews annual development programme 2021- ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over KP police's ..

4 minutes ago

18 cases registered over illegal sale of LPG

15 minutes ago

Farmers advised precautions ahead of monsoon rains ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.