ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached an agreement to form a coalition government at the Centre.

Following thorough negotiations between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif, a breakthrough was achieved.

High-level discussions took place at Senator Ishaq Dar's residence, where the leaders engaged in crucial talks to solidify the terms of the alliance.

At a joint press conference attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Ishaq Dar, and other leaders from both parties, Bilawal announced that Shehbaz Sharif is set to become the prime minister once again, while PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to take on the role of president.

Bilawal Bhutto remarked that none of the political parties obtained a clear majority in the February 8 elections, leading them to unite in their quest for power. However, the delay in reaching an agreement has sparked concern.

Bilawal underscored that candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) did not secure a simple majority to establish the government at the Centre.

The PPP chairman stressed the immediate necessity of addressing the nation's crises together. "Every Pakistani is confronting challenges, and it is incumbent upon us to overcome these hardships with the resilience granted to us by Allah," he commented.

When asked about the nomination of Ishaq Dar as Chairman Senate, Bilawal Bhutto stated that decisions have been made during the meetings but will be announced separately by each party.

"Looking back, we have swiftly announced coalitions and made decisions with consensus, much faster than in previous terms," he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his commitment to the nation, stating that their struggle is for the people, Pakistan, and future generations.

He addressed the resurgence of terrorism, particularly in KP and Balochistan, emphasizing the sacrifices made, and pledged that law enforcement agencies will combat terrorism. Additionally, he highlighted the need to address price hikes, revive the economy, provide education to youth, and ensure skilled individuals contribute to the country's development while supporting families to overcome challenges.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking at the event, stated that both former ruling parties are well-positioned to form the government at the center. He expressed gratitude to President Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their support, and also congratulated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his assistance and collaboration.

He emphasized that the coalition government will operate in consultation with its allies, ensuring that collective efforts result in prosperity and economic stability across the country.

He said that Pakistan is currently facing numerous challenges, and the coalition will nominate Zardari for the presidency.

He expressed gratitude to other coalition partners, including MQM, IPP, and PML-Q, for their support in forming the government for the country.

APP/szm-sra