PML-N, PPP hiding their corruption through agitation: Sumsam Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that both Pakistan Muslim League-N ( PML-N ) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) were hiding their corruption through agitation.

He said the PPP would have to face disappointment due to public response in Sindh just like in the Punjab province after the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari. The remaining PPP workers would not come out of their houses in support of the corrupt, he said in a statement issued here.

Those who committed corruption should get ready for accountability as masses were facing the consequences of the misdeeds, committed by the PPP and the PML-N regimes, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give up his struggle aimed at eradicating corruption from the country.

The minister said that narratives of Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had become a nuisance for the PML-N workers.

Sumsam Bukhari said that everyone should respect the court verdicts, adding that apparently the opposition had been detracted from the real issues facing the masses.

He said that the provocative behaviour of the PML-N workers was deplorable as there was no logic of such agitation against the court decisions.

The minister said that Hamza Shehbaz should face the legal process and the PML-N should educate the party workers about the reality.

He said the law would take its course if anyone tried to take the law into hand.