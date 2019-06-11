UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP Hiding Their Corruption Through Agitation: Sumsam Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:24 PM

PML-N, PPP hiding their corruption through agitation: Sumsam Bukhari

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that both Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were hiding their corruption through agitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that both Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were hiding their corruption through agitation.

He said the PPP would have to face disappointment due to public response in Sindh just like in the Punjab province after the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari. The remaining PPP workers would not come out of their houses in support of the corrupt, he said in a statement issued here.

Those who committed corruption should get ready for accountability as masses were facing the consequences of the misdeeds, committed by the PPP and the PML-N regimes, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give up his struggle aimed at eradicating corruption from the country.

The minister said that narratives of Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had become a nuisance for the PML-N workers.

Sumsam Bukhari said that everyone should respect the court verdicts, adding that apparently the opposition had been detracted from the real issues facing the masses.

He said that the provocative behaviour of the PML-N workers was deplorable as there was no logic of such agitation against the court decisions.

The minister said that Hamza Shehbaz should face the legal process and the PML-N should educate the party workers about the reality.

He said the law would take its course if anyone tried to take the law into hand.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.