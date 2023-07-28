Open Menu

PML-N, PPP Hold Discussions For Selecting Caretaker PM: Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PML-N, PPP hold discussions for selecting Caretaker PM: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had made discussions about choosing the name of the Caretaker Prime Minister.

We will have a discussion with leaders of other political parties for seeking views regarding the name of Caretaker PM, he said while talking to a private television channel. The final decision about Caretaker PM could be taken within a week, he stated.

Commenting on the dissolution of assemblies, he said elections could be organized before 90-days after dissolving assemblies in Pakistan.

He said that general elections would be held on time and for this, the election commission is responsible to organize free and fair elections in the country.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said people belonging to all segments of society had expressed views that the former prime minister was doing best for Pakistan.

To another question about the vacuum developed after PTI, he said that PML-N will take advantage of that situation. He said many members of PTI were trying to join our party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV All Best

Recent Stories

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

14 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

14 minutes ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

15 minutes ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

15 minutes ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

15 minutes ago
Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

15 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

40 minutes ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

45 minutes ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

45 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

45 minutes ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan