PML-N, PPP hold discussions for selecting Caretaker PM: Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had made discussions about choosing the name of the Caretaker Prime Minister.

We will have a discussion with leaders of other political parties for seeking views regarding the name of Caretaker PM, he said while talking to a private television channel. The final decision about Caretaker PM could be taken within a week, he stated.

Commenting on the dissolution of assemblies, he said elections could be organized before 90-days after dissolving assemblies in Pakistan.

He said that general elections would be held on time and for this, the election commission is responsible to organize free and fair elections in the country.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said people belonging to all segments of society had expressed views that the former prime minister was doing best for Pakistan.

To another question about the vacuum developed after PTI, he said that PML-N will take advantage of that situation. He said many members of PTI were trying to join our party.