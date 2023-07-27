Open Menu

PML-N, PPP Huddle In Dubai To Discuss Caretaker Setup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:33 AM

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

Both parties emphasize the need for selecting a non-controversial figure as the interim prime minister to ensure smooth election results without any disputes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-July 27th, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held meeting to discuss the caretaker government, with talks continuing in Dubai.

The current National Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on August 12, and as per the constitution, an interim government will be formed for a period of sixty days to conduct general elections. In case of premature dissolution of the assembly, this period can be extended to ninety days.

Sources reveal that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had a two-hour meeting earlier this week to reach an agreement on the caretaker prime minister's nomination. However, no significant progress has been made yet, and discussions are ongoing.

Both parties emphasize the need for selecting a non-controversial figure as the interim prime minister to ensure smooth election results without any disputes.

Apart from the caretaker setup, economic matters of the country were also discussed in the meeting. It was mutually acknowledged that the ongoing financial crisis could potentially impact their respective vote banks.

During the discussions, Nawaz Sharif urged immediate measures to alleviate the burden of severe inflation on the public. However, reports indicate that Asif Ali Zardari suggested postponing such steps until after the general elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is actively coordinating with his elder brother on the caretaker government issue while also consulting with other parties, including PMD.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Dubai Progress Pakistan Peoples Party August Muslim From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

10 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

12 hours ago
PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

12 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

12 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

12 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

12 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

12 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan