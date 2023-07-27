PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both parties emphasize the need for selecting a non-controversial figure as the interim prime minister to ensure smooth election results without any disputes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-July 27th, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held meeting to discuss the caretaker government, with talks continuing in Dubai.

The current National Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on August 12, and as per the constitution, an interim government will be formed for a period of sixty days to conduct general elections. In case of premature dissolution of the assembly, this period can be extended to ninety days.

Sources reveal that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had a two-hour meeting earlier this week to reach an agreement on the caretaker prime minister's nomination. However, no significant progress has been made yet, and discussions are ongoing.

Apart from the caretaker setup, economic matters of the country were also discussed in the meeting. It was mutually acknowledged that the ongoing financial crisis could potentially impact their respective vote banks.

During the discussions, Nawaz Sharif urged immediate measures to alleviate the burden of severe inflation on the public. However, reports indicate that Asif Ali Zardari suggested postponing such steps until after the general elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is actively coordinating with his elder brother on the caretaker government issue while also consulting with other parties, including PMD.