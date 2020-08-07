UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP, JUI-F Leadership Visit Muzaffarabad: Pakistan Govt, Opposition Unanimous On Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

PML-N, PPP, JUI-F leadership visit Muzaffarabad: Pakistan govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 07 (APP):A parliamentary delegation led by the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif Friday called on AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan in the state metropolis and expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) struggling for their freedom and right to self-determination.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and JUI-F Member of National Assembly Asad Mehmood were also part of the delegation.

The president observed that that there was complete consensus among the government of Pakistan and the opposition who were unanimous on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan thanked members of the delegation for visiting Muzaffarabad, and expressing solidarity with the people of IIOJK and AJK.

The president said that the visit of the Pakistani opposition parties would not only reinvigorate the efforts for the unity and solidarity in the country but it would also send a very positive message to the besieged Kashmiri people on the other side of the Line of Control.

He maintained that recently, the Pakistani Prime Minister also addressed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and conveyed a message of solidarity, while today the Leader of the Opposition did the same, and put across a message that in Pakistan both opposition and government were unanimous in extending wholehearted support to the people of Kashmir.

The AJK president said it was a matter of great satisfaction that the political forces of the country were on same page on the issue of Kashmir despite their variances.

The people of Kashmir, he said would continue their struggle until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination and the day was not far off when their heroic struggle would crown with the success and their sacrifices would bear the fruit.

Sardar Masood Khan also expressed his deep gratitude to other political parties of Pakistan who had always made Kashmir issue a rallying point.

On this occasion, the PML-N chief Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that all political forces of the country were united on the issue of Kashmir, and today he had visited Muzaffarabad with a parliamentary delegation to send a message of solidarity, unity and love to the elders, youth, women and children of IIOJK who were engaged in the matchless struggle for the liberation of their motherland.

He assured that 220 million people of Pakistan stood by their Kashmir brethren, and they were ready to offer all kind of sacrifices to make the Kashmir's liberation movement a success.

Paying tributes to the people of IIOJK for their courageous struggle, Shahbaz Sharif said that the history of Kashmir was full of sacrifices.

The people of Occupied valley had been waging an epoch-making struggle for more than 70 years.

Asserting that the people of Pakistan consider brethren in IOJK as part of their body and soul, Shehbaz Sharif said that the hearts of Pakistani people throb with them.

Earlier, during his meeting with the President of Azad Kashmir, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf said that his party PPP had a long association with Kashmir and previous governments of the party had raised the voice of Kashmiri people all over the world and had kept the nation together on the issue.

Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Member National Assembly Asad Mehmood said that his party had the honour of chairing parliamentary Kashmir Committee in the governments of PPP and the PML-N and effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the national and international levels.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Women Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Million Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

34 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

49 minutes ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

19 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

19 minutes ago

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.