PML-N, PPP Levelling Allegations Of Rigging In AJK Polls For Face-saving: Musarrat Jamshed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and his father Nawaz Sharif after facing defeat in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir elections had to revert from their negative stance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and his father Nawaz Sharif after facing defeat in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir elections had to revert from their negative stance.

In her statement issued here, she said the PML-N and PPP had no competition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as both the parties were trying to push each other backward.

The spokesperson said that both PPP and PML-N could not face the PTI in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan elections as the people believed in PTI due to its efforts for progress and prosperity of the country.

She said that these parties were aware of ground realities but they still made allegations of rigging for face saving. The efforts to introduce new 'version' of corruption in shape of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz had been foiled, she maintained.

She said the PPP and PML-N should realize the facts as the electoral results of next general elections would also be in favour of the PTI.

