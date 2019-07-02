PML-N, PPP members perturbed over rift in parties: Fawad Hussain

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N members were perturbed over rift in their respective parties.

The main leaders of the two parties including Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nawaz Sharif were in jail due to corruption and money laundering charges and there was a vacuum of leadership in these parties, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

People of Sindh were happy over the arrest of PPP leadership, who had been facing money laundering and corruption cases, he said.

Commenting over the allocation of funds for Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, he said trillions of rupees were provided to these provinces during the tenures of PPP and PML-N but no visible change was seen in these areas.

Ch Fawad Hussain further stated that heavy loans were taken during the tenures of PPP and PML-N, and the nation wanted to know where such a heavy amount was spent.

To a question about changes in Sindh, he said if the prime minister gave green signal then the people could observe changes within 48 hours.

About Rana Sanaullah's arrest, he said ANF apprehended the PML-N leader over possessing drugs.

In reply to a question about production orders of criminals, the minister said this trend was not good, because in civilized countries if anyone found guilty of corruption he/she would leave the public office till clearance of the allegations.

He said two high dignitaries of the United Kingdom had to leave the public office due to allegations.

The Federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to change the system and soon people would observe changes in the system.

