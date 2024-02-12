PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP expressed firm support for Maryam Nawaz Sharif to assume the role of Chief Minister of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Amid struggle for power after the general elections, major political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have agreed on two-point formula to form the next government.

The sources said that all the said political parties agreed on formation of governments in Punjab and Centre.

“Under this arrangement, plans spanning three and two years respectively have been meticulously devised. As per the initial phase of the agreement, the party securing the highest number of seats following the alliance will assume the Prime Minister's office for a tenure of three years,” said the sources.

They also said that in the subsequent phase, another party would take charge of the Prime Ministerial position for a term lasting two years.

High-level deliberations are expected to ensue regarding the formulation of the first or second term during the Central Executive Committee meeting.

Crucially, final determinations regarding the tenure, whether for the initial or subsequent term, would be arrived at through consultations with key leaders from MQM, PML-Q, PML-N, and JUI-F.

This development marks a pivotal moment in the political landscape, underscoring efforts towards collaborative governance and strategic alignments across party lines.

On other hand, the PTI leadership decided to form the government in Punjab and Centre, and if they failed to do, they would prefer the role of opposition instead of compromising the party position.