UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP Politics Based On Hereditary: Shandana Gulzar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:23 PM

PML-N, PPP politics based on hereditary: Shandana Gulzar

Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politics was based on hereditary and had no links or concern with democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politics was based on hereditary and had no links or concern with democracy.

Talking to a private news channel she said that the PML-N and PPP both parties do politics only for their own self-interest. Adding, on the contrary, they have neither public interest agenda nor a vision.

"Both parties have always preferred their own families over their senior and veterans," she added.

She expressed that it was important to inform the public about who was responsible for bringing Pakistan to this stage as PML-N and PPP have failed to make Pakistan a forward looking country.

Responding on a question about inflation, he assured that on the directions of Prime minister Imran Khan government was taking stern action against the 'mafias' involved in price hiking of essential items, especially flour and vegetable prices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Price Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Flour

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

41 minutes ago

MNA Ali Jadoon expresses dismay over slow construc ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan warns India any misadventure in GB, AJK t ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria makes masks mandatory in busy outdoor spa ..

3 minutes ago

New US jobless claims drop more than expected to 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Production of Sugarcane, rice increase: FCA told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.