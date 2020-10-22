PML-N, PPP politics based on hereditary: Shandana Gulzar

Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politics was based on hereditary and had no links or concern with democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politics was based on hereditary and had no links or concern with democracy.

Talking to a private news channel she said that the PML-N and PPP both parties do politics only for their own self-interest. Adding, on the contrary, they have neither public interest agenda nor a vision.

"Both parties have always preferred their own families over their senior and veterans," she added.

She expressed that it was important to inform the public about who was responsible for bringing Pakistan to this stage as PML-N and PPP have failed to make Pakistan a forward looking country.

Responding on a question about inflation, he assured that on the directions of Prime minister Imran Khan government was taking stern action against the 'mafias' involved in price hiking of essential items, especially flour and vegetable prices.