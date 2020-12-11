UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP Pushing Politics Towards Anarchy For Personal Gains: Dr. Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

PML-N, PPP pushing politics towards anarchy for personal gains: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were pushing politics towards anarchy and spreading violence in Lahore for their own personal gains keeping aside the national interests.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) specially PML-N and PPP were misleading the people to gain their selfish agenda, adding that, actually they wanted chaos in the country and wanted to rest all the responsibility on the government, which we will not allow.

"One of the opposition's agenda is to influence the senate election by threatening to resign", she added.

She said that the opposition did not care for the lives of people, which was also their responsibility. The opposition parties, when came into the power, only focused on plundering the national wealth and gaining personal benefits.

They had nothing to do with the democracy as they just intended to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like relief from the government, she added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Senate Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 11, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

8 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

9 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

10 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.