PML-N, PPP pushing politics towards anarchy for personal gains: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were pushing politics towards anarchy and spreading violence in Lahore for their own personal gains keeping aside the national interests.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) specially PML-N and PPP were misleading the people to gain their selfish agenda, adding that, actually they wanted chaos in the country and wanted to rest all the responsibility on the government, which we will not allow.

"One of the opposition's agenda is to influence the senate election by threatening to resign", she added.

She said that the opposition did not care for the lives of people, which was also their responsibility. The opposition parties, when came into the power, only focused on plundering the national wealth and gaining personal benefits.

They had nothing to do with the democracy as they just intended to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like relief from the government, she added.