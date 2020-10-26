PML-N, PPP regime ignored Balochistan development: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s leaders delivered their emotional speeches regarding Balochistan but they always had ignored the province development during their tenures.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference about the PDM's leaders speech in Quetta.

He said three times the PML-N led government remained in the federation could not complete a single project.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), lost the election in Dera Ismail Khan and reached to Balochistan to vent his anger.

Liaquat Shahwani said that the Balochistan government did not fall into the trap of accusations and negative things nor did it ever use bad language.

He noted that the PPP government had done nothing for betterment of the country saying that Maryam Nawaz's speech started with a curse and ended with a nuisance.

The spokesman said that when Jam Kamal Khan in the PML-N government and was a Federal minister and was highly respected at that time.

Today, he was called enemy of Balochistan as he left PML-N because he joined another political party in the wider interest of people.

He said that Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project worth Rs 62 billion came up in Nawaz Sharif regime, out of which Rs 5.5 billion were allocated for Balochistan but only Rs 1 billion was spent on one or two projects.

He said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has started a number of development schemes in Balochistan under CPEC project in order to remove backwardness of the province.