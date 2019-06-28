PML-N, PPP responsible for mismanagement in governance, funds: Chann

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Thursday said that last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in misusing of funds and mismanagement of governance issues.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that leaders of PML-N and PPP had borrowed the heavy loan money from International Monitory Funds, while running the regimes in the past. He added that the PML-N previous government had utilized the funds of health, education and other public welfare schemes for the running of metro bus services. Nadeem Afzal Chann said health, education and social sector were neglected due to misuse of funds.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would use the loan money for construction of dams and other welfare projects to improve the living standard of the people. Commenting on rising Dollar against rupee issues, he said the PML-N and PPP had put the burden of heavy debt amounting to Rs 26000 billion over the poor masses and economy.

He added that due to weak policies of the previous governments, the people were suffering from price hike and other matters.

Afzal Chann further stated that the present government was taking concrete measures to improve the economic and other sectors and for this, tough decisions were made to achieve the objectives.