PML-N, PPP Shortlist Five Names Of Politicians For Caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:01 PM

The Defence Minister says the list of candidates will be shared and discussed with other political parties, with the expectation of finalizing a name within a week.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has disclosed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have shortlisted five politicians for the role of caretaker prime minister.

The senior PML-N leader clarified that he himself has not been offered the position in the interim setup. He further stated that the list of candidates will be shared and discussed with other political parties, with the expectation of finalizing a name within a week. The ultimate decision will be made by the leadership of the coalition partners.

Addressing the prevailing political situation in the country, Mr. Asif expressed his opinion that elections should ideally be held within 90 days, a timeline that suits their circumstances.

He also hinted at the likelihood of the National Assembly being dissolved a couple of days before the completion of its tenure.

The defence minister stressed the importance of avoiding vacant seats in the assembly, highlighting the difficulties such a situation would pose.

Regarding recent reports suggesting Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as a potential candidate for the caretaker prime minister, Mr. Asif dismissed them as untrue, stating that Mr. Dar had never expressed any intentions for such a role in any forum.

When questioned about his previous statement regarding PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's trustworthiness, he reaffirmed his cautionary stance, maintaining his opinion on the matter.

