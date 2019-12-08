UrduPoint.com
PML-N, PPP To Use Right Of Vote In Favour Of COAS: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party would use their right of vote in favor of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), extension.

Both the political parties would expose badly before the public if they tried to revert the decision regarding extension, he stated while talking to a private news channel. As far as the Allied parties support were concerned, the minister said these political parties were not going anywhere. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had full support of the Coalition partners, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that money trial of corrupt elements would be caught within three months.

He hoped that those elements who involved in plundering the national money, would return the amount back to the nation.

About the high inflation, poverty and unemployment issues, the minister said that these were the serious challenges but the leadership of the incumbent government was striving hard to address these issues.

To another question regarding lifting ban on the student unions, Sheikh Rashid said the country was direly needed the fresh blood in the form of new leadership.

He said that leaders of political parties including PPP and PML-N were suffering from various diseases and the country should have young leaders to make Pakistan bright and prosperous.

Commenting on the situation in Sindh province, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP should take care of the problems of Sindh areas.

