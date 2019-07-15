PML-N, PPP trying to hide corruption money through public meetings: Ansar Majeed Khan

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were making futile efforts for hiding their corruption money through their public meetings

He said that opposition parties were doing false propaganda on the post of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani. The PTI always highlighted people's problems when it was on opposition benches, he said.

"Opposition parties should support government in national development instead of using negative tactics," he said.

The minister further maintained that Shahbaz Sharif in his greed for money did not even spare donation money for earthquake affectees, adding that incompetent government of Nawaz Sharif destroyed the national economy.

He further stated that N-League and PPP during their tenures always engaged in promoting politics of self interest.

Ansar Majeed Khan said the PTI government was determined to spend people's money for their welfare.

He said that filling their pockets with people's money was not less than treason, adding, the PTI government was struggling for the prosperity and development of the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.