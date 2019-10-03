UrduPoint.com
PML-N, PPP Trying To Use Fazalur Rehman For Personal Political Gains: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:51 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were continuously playing dirty politics with chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazalur Rehman and trying to use him for their personal political gains

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were continuously playing dirty politics with chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazalur Rehman and trying to use him for their personal political gains. They want to make innocent and apolitical students of seminaries fodder of their political interests, which was unfortunate, she said in a series of tweets.

She said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman should realize their nefarious designs.

Their mutual distrust was the proof that they want to use the shoulder of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their political interests, she remarked.

She advised him that he should raise his voice for oppressed Kashmiris get public support. She said Maulana Fazalur Rehman enjoyed protocol and perks as chairman Kashmir Committee and time had come to raise his voice on Kashmir. She urged him to shift the focus of his tirade towards fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi.

She said that the opposition had become an example of political hypocrisy, as they want to use Maulana for their gains but at the same time they do not want to take the risk of standing behind him.

She said these parties which do not speak truth to each other, how could they speak truth to the masses.

